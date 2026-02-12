Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jubilee Metals builds scalable copper platform in Zambia

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals has established a focused copper strategy in Zambia centred on processing flexibility, disciplined capital deployment and access to multiple feed sources. The company entered the sector through the acquisition of a copper refinery, creating an operational base from which it has progressively expanded its processing capacity and upstream material access.

The group’s copper operations are anchored by the Roan concentrator, which processes a blend of waste rock, tailings and run of mine material. By targeting historically overlooked surface and near surface material, Jubilee positions itself to extract value from resources that often require lower upfront mining capital. The concentrator upgrades this material into copper concentrate, forming a revenue generating core that supports further expansion.

Downstream of Roan, the Sable refinery provides integrated refining capacity. The refinery is being expanded in phases to align with anticipated increases in concentrate supply, both from Jubilee’s own operations and from third party sources. This staged development model allows the company to match capital expenditure with confirmed feedstock and market conditions, reducing balance sheet strain while retaining growth optionality.

Jubilee’s copper strategy rests on diversification of feed sources and modular processing expansion. By combining internal material, purchased ore and third party concentrate, the company aims to mitigate reliance on any single supply stream.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified and leading metals recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in Zambia.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals builds scalable copper platform in Zambia

A scalable copper processing platform in Zambia designed to convert overlooked resources into refined metal with disciplined capital deployment.
Best ESG Stocks 2026

10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper rises as China signals strategic buying and investors reposition

Copper rebounds as China prepares to expand strategic reserves and investors return after recent price drop.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper price forecasts break records amid tight supply and structural demand

Strong long-term demand and tight supply are driving record copper forecasts, reinforcing its role as a key strategic asset for investors.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper hits record, mining stocks gain

Copper prices reached record levels, lifting mining stocks as investors respond to tight supply and a weaker dollar.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals refocuses on Zambian copper as South African exit advances

Now focused on Zambia, Jubilee Metals is using cash from asset sales to grow its copper business and simplify its strategy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple