Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Conygar sell Selly Oak property generating a trading profit of £3.6 million

Conygar

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC), the property investment and development group, has announced that it has completed the disposal of its industrial units in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

As previously announced, contracts were exchanged in 2019 for the sale of the Selly Oak property, on a subject to planning basis, to a specialist provider of student accommodation. The sale has now completed for £7.17 million compared to a book value of £3.57 million.

Freddie Jones, Director of Conygar said “We are delighted to have exited this property generating a trading profit of £3.6 million, while also having benefited from the rental income received, since our strategic purchase of the units in 2018”.

You might also enjoy reading  Conygar Investment begin talks for potential acquisition of a 14.7 acres development
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Conygar Investment Company PLC

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Conygar Investment Company PLC

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.