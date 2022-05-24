Twitter
Conygar Investment Company granted planning for the next phase of The Island Quarter

Conygar Investment Company

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) has announced that Nottingham City Council has passed a resolution to grant planning for the next phase of The Island Quarter.

This phase of the development comprises 247 BTR apartments, 223 hotel rooms, 400 co-working desks as well as a food and beverage provision.

Robert Ware, Conygar Investment Company Chief Executive, commented: “We are delighted that the Council have approved the plans for the next phase of our exciting project in Nottingham. This builds on our success in achieving permission for the student accommodation and the soon-to-open venue at Canal Turn”.

