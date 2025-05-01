Follow us on:

Computacenter Plc Q1 revenue growth led by North America

Computacenter Plc

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC), a leading independent technology and services provider, has published a trading update, based on unaudited financial information, for the first quarter to 31 March 2025.

Overview

We delivered a good performance for the Group during the first quarter, which was ahead of the prior year and in line with our expectations. Group Technology Sourcing revenue increased strongly against a relatively soft comparison, largely driven by North America. Group Services revenue was also ahead of last year reflecting good growth in Professional Services and a slight decline in Managed Services revenue.

By region, North America continued its momentum and delivered a strong performance reflecting the increased product order backlog position at the end of 2024. The UK achieved good growth in Technology Sourcing and excellent growth in Professional Services. In Germany, given the anticipated temporary reduction in public sector activity following recent elections, the business performed solidly.

Group outlook

At the end of the quarter our committed product order backlog across all regions remained healthy, comfortably exceeding the prior year equivalent position.

With global political and macroeconomic uncertainty increasing in recent weeks the potential impacts on customer demand are difficult to predict. We do not, however, have any direct exposure to tariffs as we meet local demand with local supply within our markets across the Group.

While we are mindful of the more uncertain backdrop, after an encouraging start to the year, we continue to believe we are well positioned to make progress for the year as a whole in constant currency1 and to gain market share.

Our strength in Technology Sourcing, Professional Services and Managed Services, combined with our global reach and our strong balance sheet, mean we remain agile and well placed to help our customers continue to realise the transformative benefits of IT.

Computacenter next scheduled trading update is the announcement of our Half Year Results on 9 September 2025.

1 Foreign exchange rates for 2024 Income Statement: GBP/USD $1.278; GBP/EUR €1.181

