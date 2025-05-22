Follow us on:

Colour is quietly transforming luxury bathroom design

Norcros Plc

Bold design choices are no longer confined to living rooms or kitchens. In the world of high-end interiors, bathrooms are emerging as standout expressions of personal taste, especially when colour is used with intention. Investors take note: this shift from sterile minimalism to curated vibrancy is creating fresh opportunities in premium homeware and fittings.

Bathrooms have long been synonymous with clean whites and understated greys, but the market is shifting. Discerning homeowners and interior designers are embracing a more expressive approach. From sophisticated accents to full-colour statements, the bathroom is becoming a canvas where luxury and personality coexist.

The use of colour in bathroom design is evolving beyond trend. Tapping into mood-enhancing palettes and bespoke detailing, designers are crafting spaces that elevate daily rituals into sensory experiences. Soft pastels and organic tones bring warmth and serenity, while deeper hues like forest green and navy inject depth and luxury. This movement reflects a broader consumer appetite for wellness-centric spaces, an important investment signal for those watching the intersection of lifestyle and design.

It’s not just about paint or tile. The real innovation lies in subtle, high-impact touches: tinted glass shower panels, matte black fixtures, brushed bronze frames. These small elements create cohesion while allowing consumers to express individuality. With the rise of modular bathroom design, such features are easily integrated, offering scalable luxury across various price points.

Colour also plays a strategic role in spatial perception. Smart contrasts can open up small spaces or introduce visual zoning in larger ones, blending aesthetic with function. This practical benefit is attracting both residential and commercial developers seeking differentiation in saturated markets. For investors, this represents a growing niche that rewards thoughtful design integration over brute renovation.

Notably, wellness remains a strong driving force. Biophilic colour palettes, those inspired by nature, are increasingly popular. Think moss greens, terracotta clays, and ocean-inspired blues. These tones not only enhance relaxation but resonate with eco-conscious buyers. Companies offering sustainable, aesthetically sophisticated solutions are therefore well-positioned to capture value in this segment.

The role of lighting cannot be overstated. When paired with coloured finishes, lighting can either highlight features or completely change the mood of a space. This synergy between colour and light presents further opportunity for product innovation and differentiation. From warm-toned backlit mirrors to customisable ambient lighting, there’s an untapped design frontier ripe for brands to lead.

Bathroom design is no longer an afterthought, it’s a statement. The integration of colour isn’t just a passing trend; it’s a strategic shift aligning with broader design, wellness, and sustainability values. For companies operating in this space, or investors looking at where consumer preferences are heading, the message is clear: design-led innovation is driving value, and colour is its newest champion.

Merlyn Showering is a leader in premium showering solutions, combining precision engineering with refined aesthetics. Known for their commitment to quality and design, they offer a diverse range of customisable products that meet the evolving needs of both homeowners and developers.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (7 UK, 3 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

