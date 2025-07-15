Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Norcros to acquire Fibo Group for c. £45 million

Norcros

Norcros plc (LON:NXR), the number one bathroom products business in the UK and Ireland, has announced that it has today entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Fibo Holding AS from FSN Capital for an Enterprise Value of NOK 618m (c. £45m).

Fibo Group

Fibo Group is a leading supplier of high-quality waterproof, decorative wall panels. The business was founded in 1952 and has a modern production facility in Lyngdal, Norway. For the financial year ended 31 December 2024, Fibo Group reported net sales of NOK 856.3m (c. £63m) and EBITDA of NOK 100.0m (c. £7.3m) (see note 2), with c. 70% sales from mainland Europe (with key positions in Scandinavia and central Europe) and c. 30% from the UK. Fibo Group has a skilled and experienced management team, which is led by Chief Executive Officer Anders Carlson, who will join Norcros as part of the transaction. The business has traded strongly through 2025, with year-to-date results showing meaningful revenue and profit growth on the prior year. 

Wall panels are easy to install, durable and sustainable, and are an increasingly attractive alternative to tiles and other wall coverings. The acquisition of Fibo Group aligns with the Company’s strategy to acquire and grow capital-light, scalable businesses operating in high-growth product segments and is consistent with our medium-term strategic targets.

Fibo Group has well-established routes to market across Scandinavia, central Europe and the UK. The market for bathroom products across Scandinavia and central Europe is similar in size and consumer preferences to the UK market, with customers recognising the value of trusted brands with strong sustainability credentials. We are confident that with the addition of the Fibo management team’s knowledge and expertise, we will grow our share of these attractive north European end markets in wall coverings and, in time, the rest of our bathroom portfolio.

Transaction highlights:

·     The Acquisition brings another market leading brand to the Company and will create a leading European waterproof wall coverings division focused on panels. This is an attractive, high-growth market segment where the Company already has an existing presence in the UK through Grant Westfield (acquired by the Company in 2022). Fibo Group and Grant Westfield will together have revenues in excess of £100m, with both businesses actively growing share at the expense of tiles.

·    Following completion, Fibo Group will operate as an autonomous unit within the Company. Once integrated, we expect the business to benefit from our proven scale-based growth accelerators and operational efficiencies which will augment Fibo’s strong geographic growth plan. 

·     The Acquisition creates a platform for further growth across Scandinavia and central Europe, including cross selling the Company’s broader bathroom product ranges through Fibo’s existing routes to market.

·      ROIC is greater than WACC at completion and the Acquisition will be materially earnings accretive in the first full year of ownership.

Completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon clearance from the UK Competition and Markets Authority. We expect this process to take approximately three to four months.

In addition to the Acquisition’s enterprise value, there will be a long-term incentive and retention scheme for Anders Carlson and key Fibo personnel of up to £3.5m.

The transaction will be financed using proceeds of the Company’s existing £130 million revolving credit facility. Leverage (see note 3), which was c. 0.8x at 31 March 2025, is expected to be in the region of c. 1.6x on a proforma basis following completion of the transaction. Given Norcros’ strong cashflow conversion, we expect leverage to reduce thereafter.

Thomas Willcocks, Chief Executive Officer of Norcros, commented:

“This strategically aligned acquisition gives Norcros a strong platform to accelerate our geographic expansion in this attractive, fast-growing segment of the wall coverings market. Decorative wall panels is a product category that we understand well following our acquisition of Grant Westfield in 2022. Fibo Group have an excellent and well-established management team, a well-invested modern operation, and importantly, a reputation that aligns with our culture. We look forward to working with Anders and his team to accelerate their growth plans as we take this next important step in building a market-leading, capital-light, cash-generative bathroom business of scale.”

Anders Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of Fibo Group, commented:

“We are excited to be joining Norcros and driving forward with the next stage of our growth plan. We share a common understanding of the growth potential and sustainability benefits of decorative wall panels as an emerging alternative to tiles and together, we will be able to realise the benefits of scale. The transaction will enable us to accelerate our growth plans, offering opportunities for our staff and customers.”  

Notes:

1.     Monetary values are based on an NOK:£ exchange rate of 13.68:1 being the closing rate as at 11 July 2025

2.     EBITDA published in the Fibo Group annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024, excluding non-recurring items and including IFRS 16 is NOK 114.6m. EBITDA of NOK 100.0m deducts lease payments of NOK 14.6m

3.     Leverage defined as net debt divided by underlying EBITDA (excl. IFRS16 liabilities)

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Norcros

Norcros to acquire Fibo Group for c. £45 million

Norcros has agreed to acquire Fibo Group from FSN Capital for an enterprise value of NOK 618 million (c. £45 million), subject to UK Competition and Markets Authority clearance.
Norcros Plc

Norcros reports Strong Margins and Strategic Progress

Norcros plc, the UK's leading bathroom products provider, reports strong financial results for FY 2025, showcasing resilience and strategic growth amid market challenges.
Norcros

Norcros to host Full-Year Results investor webinar

Join Norcros plc for an insightful Investor Presentation on their full-year results, featuring CEO Thomas Willcocks and CFO James Eyre on June 18th.
Growth

UK Dividend Paying Stocks Rise in Demand  

Discover three UK dividend-paying stocks – Arbuthnot Banking Group, Norcros, and Diversified Energy Company – that offer attractive yields for passive income investors.
Norcros plc

Norcros reports strong results and strategic resilience amid global uncertainty

Norcros plc is set to announce its full-year results for the year ending March 31, 2025, on June 12, 2025, highlighting strong profitability and growth trends.
Norcros

Norcros updates on Pension Scheme Valuation

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple