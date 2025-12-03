Why mobile networks are overstating 5G signal strength

Mobile networks in the UK are promoting 5G services aggressively, but many of these so-called 5G connections are still running on 4G infrastructure. According to recent independent testing, nearly 40% of connections marked as 5G were in fact using 4G radio access technology. This re-labelling creates the appearance of full 5G deployment when, in practice, the infrastructure has not caught up.

More concerning is the role of device-side signal inflation. Many Android phones include a configuration setting, not visible to users, that allows operators to control how signal strength is displayed. By adjusting these settings, a network can cause a device to show four or five signal bars even when real-world strength is significantly lower. In some cases, this exaggeration can increase perceived signal quality by up to 25%.

This visual manipulation may explain why customer satisfaction surveys appear strong despite limited rollout of true 5G. In one recent UK study, 80% of users reported being satisfied with their mobile speeds and coverage, even though only 2% of connections during that period were running on standalone 5G infrastructure. In practical terms, most consumers are still operating with low single-digit Mbps speeds. Their satisfaction may reflect expectations shaped by the interface, rather than actual service levels.

