Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Why AI flexibility now depends on architecture not algorithms

Cerillion

Organisations rushing to embed generative AI are discovering a structural problem. Every integration creates dependency. Once a model is wired into a core system, switching becomes costly. Worse, upgrades are no longer optional, each innovation cycle demands a rebuild, making AI feel brittle just when it should be a source of agility.

Instead of hard‑coding AI directly into platforms, businesses are starting to separate the model layer from the application layer. That separation allows teams to test, compare and switch models without disturbing the systems that depend on them.

With this approach, governance improves by design. Access policies apply across models, not just per vendor. Data can be anonymised, routed and audited independently of which engine is processing it. Models become plug‑and‑play components, managed through configuration rather than code. It also means enterprises can deploy multiple models side by side, using the right engine for each task rather than forcing a single generalist to do everything.

Cerillion is positioning itself at the centre of this architectural shift. Its AI orchestration framework abstracts the complexity of working with multiple models, enabling clients to build once and adapt continuously.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Why AI flexibility now depends on architecture not algorithms

The future of AI in enterprise won’t be won by picking the best model, it’ll be won by building systems that can switch between them.
Cerillion

The return of mid‑contract price increases in telecoms raises eyebrows

Telco operators are reintroducing mid‑contract price rises via fixed monthly increases, a move that shields margins but could stoke backlash if regulators or consumers push back.
Cerillion

Cerillion CEO Louis Hall on Record Annual Results and Growth Outlook (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc CEO Louis Hall discusses record annual results, a stronger order book, and growing market acceptance following two significant contract wins.
Cerillion

Why mobile networks are overstating 5G signal strength

Some UK mobile networks are overstating 5G signals through device-side tweaks, and investors should be paying close attention.
Cerillion plc

Panmure Liberum Highlights Cerillion’s Expanding Pipeline and Strengthening Growth Outlook

Cerillion’s record telecom systems pipeline and solid FY25 results underpin Panmure Liberum’s positive growth outlook for the UK software group.

Cerillion Plc Record Orders and Strategic Deals Propel Future Growth (Video)

Cerillion’s Louis Hall breaks down a record year of performance, including a major new market entry in Armenia and a £25m expansion in Europe. With a robust order pipeline and shrinking competition, Cerillion is well-positioned to build on its momentum heading into FY26.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple