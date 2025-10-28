Follow us on:

Order momentum reshapes the outlook for a niche telecom software player

Cerillion

Cerillion, which supplies billing and customer management software to telecom and utility providers, has reported a sharp increase in orders for the year to 30 September. New bookings reached £47.6 million, up from £38 million a year earlier, with over half of that secured in the final quarter. Revenue for the year is expected to come in at £45.3 million, a modest rise from £43.8 million, while adjusted pre-tax profits are forecast to edge up to £20.5 million from £19.8 million.

What stands out is the growing weight of recurring and multi-year deals in the order book. The May services agreement and September follow-on contracts show clear commercial traction in a high-value client segment.

The company has also guided that its opportunity pipeline remains active, with a number of substantial prospects under negotiation. If conversion rates hold, this could translate into another strong year, potentially without the need for aggressive new customer acquisition. Execution and delivery remain key, particularly with multi-year contracts where performance risk sits higher.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

