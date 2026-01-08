Cerillion secures £42.5m five-year BSS/OSS contract with Omantel

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced a major new contract, with Oman Telecommunications (“Omantel”), worth c.£42.5 million*. Omantel is Oman’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider and is listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange. This agreement is Cerillion’s largest contract win to date and helps to underpin existing market forecasts for FY26 and beyond.

Under the terms of the contract, Cerillion will supply and install its BSS/OSS suite and provide ongoing support and maintenance, as well as hosting and managed services over the five-year subscription term, following an initial implementation period. Its technology and services will support Omantel’s mobile, fixed-line and broadband services, which are provided to individuals, corporates and other telecom operators, both domestically and internationally. Preliminary work on this major transformation project has begun.

The Company was selected after an extensive tender process, which also considered much larger, traditional BSS/OSS vendors. A key determinant in Cerillion’s selection was its productised model and full-service delivery. This enables customers to benefit from a comprehensive solution that is capable of seamless upgrades and designed to maximise operational flexibility, including bringing new products to end-customers with minimal effort, while offering a lower total cost ownership compared with more bespoke solutions.

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion plc, said: “Omantel is transforming itself into a regional technology powerhouse and expanding Oman’s digital infrastructure with advanced innovation initiatives, in support of Oman Vision 2040, which is guiding the country’s economic development. “We are delighted to be partnering with Omantel at this exciting time and believe that our selection is testimony to the strength of our offering and services.”

*The contact with Omantel is denoted in Omani Rials (“OMR”) and the spot exchange rate price used to convert its value to from OMR to Pound Sterling (“GBP”) is 1 OMR to 1.93 GBP.

