The return of mid‑contract price increases in telecoms raises eyebrows

Cerillion

When a leading UK mobile operator recently confirmed a surprise across‑the‑board tariff increase for 2026, it jolted observers who believed tighter regulation had locked out mid‑contract price inflation. For some telecom providers, shifting to flat monthly increases after regulatory changes might offer a more predictable, and for them, more profitable, revenue stream. But investors should note that such moves carry implicit signals about margin stress, competitive positioning, and potential regulatory pushback.

Until recently, many UK mobile contracts included annual increases tied to inflation metrics plus a fixed premium. In 2022, when inflation surged above 11%, actual mid‑contract increases soared, sometimes more than 17 percent. That translated into a substantial boost to recurring revenues, but also sparked consumer backlash as bills jumped in tandem with the cost‑of‑living crisis.

To address these concerns, the UK regulator mandated that any future contracts signed from January 2025 onward must declare price rises in fixed amounts (pounds and pence) rather than vague percentage clauses. On paper, this aimed to restore transparency and safeguard customers from steep inflation‑driven hikes.

