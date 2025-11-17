Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Why asynchronous APIs are emerging as telco integration’s hidden pivot**

Cerillion

An evolution is reshaping how telecom operators manage internal systems and external partnerships. Beneath the surface of customer-facing transformation lies a technical shift that could redefine the pace and cost of innovation, the move from synchronous to asynchronous APIs.

For many operators, legacy system architecture has long relied on request-response models. These synchronous APIs are tightly coupled and depend on immediate replies, which creates fragility and latency when operations span multiple platforms.

Asynchronous APIs reverse that logic. A request triggers a process but doesn’t force the system to wait for it to finish. The system simply acknowledges receipt and continues operating, while the result is delivered back separately, either through a callback or a subscription mechanism.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Why asynchronous APIs are emerging as telco integration’s hidden pivot**

Asynchronous APIs are becoming a key enabler for telecom operators seeking faster, more flexible integration and service delivery.
Cerillion

Cerillion event highlights collaboration and next‑phase product push

Cerillion’s recent customer forum reveals its evolving role from software vendor to collaborative ecosystem partner for telecoms transformation.
Cerillion

Cerillion signals deeper customer alignment with telecoms transformation at centre stage

Cerillion’s London forum revealed how customer‑led product development is shaping its strategy for telecoms transformation.
Cerillion

Cerillion’s AI‑first upgrade signals a subtle shift for telecom software providers

Cerillion offers billing, charging and customer‑relationship software mainly for telecom providers, and with its version 25.2 launch the company is embedding AI agents and an inter‑agent orchestration server to reposition toward digital‑first operational platforms.
Cerillion

Cerillion to announce FY2025 results on 24 November

Cerillion plc will release its final results for the year ended 30 September 2025 on Monday, 24 November 2025.
Cerillion

Cerillion unveils Cerillion 25.2 with AI Agents and MCP Server

Cerillion has announced Cerillion 25.2, featuring a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server and AI-driven Agents designed to bring conversational intelligence across Communications Services Providers' operations.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple