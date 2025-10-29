Cerillion unveils Cerillion 25.2 with AI Agents and MCP Server

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced the launch of Cerillion 25.2, which features a new Model Context Protocol (“MCP”*) Server and a powerful suite of AI Agents that brings conversational intelligence to all aspects of a Communications Services Provider’s business.

The Cerillion Billing Agent is at the heart of the new release and is the Company’s first fully featured AI Agent, which enables users to ask questions, explore insights and obtain clear explanations about bills, payments and transactions through natural language conversation. It may be used by both customer service representatives in call centres and end-users via Cerillion’s Self Service portal and Mobile App. The new AI Billing Agent transforms the way in which Cerillion’s customers, and their end-customers, interact with financial information.

The new suite of AI Agents delivers intelligent, conversational experiences over all major business domains. They represent an advance on earlier AI Assistants, and include Sales Agent, Workflow Agent, Catalogue Agent, and Promotions Agent. Each is focused on enabling users to manage complex operations, streamline decisions, and arrive at outcomes faster through a natural, chat-based interface.

All the AI Agents are powered by Cerillion’s new MCP Server, which provides a foundation for multi-agent collaboration, and are integrated with Cerillion’s TM Forum-certified Open APIs. The MCP Server enables seamless integration of AI Agents with external MCP servers and third-party AI systems, giving Cerillion’s customers the freedom to build a connected AI ecosystem tailored to their business.

Cerillion 25.2 also delivers a series of major platform enhancements that further strengthen its position as the industry’s most open and composable BSS/OSS suite.

The new Service Catalogue is a new module in the Cerillion suite and is designed to make it easier for customers to define and manage resource-facing services. Built on the same publishing engine and lifecycle management framework as the Enterprise Product Catalogue, which is used to manage customer-facing products and offers, the Service Catalogue provides a unified approach to configuration and governance, while operating independently to define how services are fulfilled. Together, the Enterprise Product Catalogue and Service Catalogue provide a seamless link between product design and service fulfilment, and therefore dramatically accelerate the time to configure, test and launch new offerings.

Cerillion’s Mobile App now uses the same composable technology framework introduced with Cerillion’s next-generation Self Service platform, enabling customers to tailor features, user journeys and digital experiences to their exact needs. Importantly, the Mobile App can be deployed either as a companion to Self Service or as a fully standalone mobile experience, offering maximum flexibility and re-use of components across digital channels.

The new release also launches a completely refreshed Interconnect Manager with a new user interface and cloud deployment capability. It delivers a more intuitive experience and improves operational efficiency for managing interconnect partner settlements, routing and billing.

Reinforcing Cerillion’s commitment to open standards, the Company has achieved its first two TM Forum Open Digital Architecture Component Certifications. This is a key milestone in ensuring interoperability and future-proofing for customers.

Louis Hall, CEO, commenting on the launch of Cerillion 25.2, said: “Cerillion 25.2 marks a major step forward in making BSS/OSS solutions truly intelligent. With our new MCP Server and family of AI Agents, we’re transforming how users interact with their business applications – to ask questions, get instant answers, and take action across every function. This release signals the start of a new era of AI-driven BSS/OSS. “Cerillion 25.2 is also about accelerating how Communications Services Providers innovate. From our new Service Catalogue and refreshed Interconnect Manager to our enhanced Mobile App, we’re helping customers bring new services to market faster than ever before.”

*Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the new industry standard for connecting AI applications to external tools, data sources and systems in a structured and standardised way.