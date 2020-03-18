Boku Inc Partners with Pearl Abyss to Extend Mobile Payments and eWallets Globally

Boku Inc. (LON: BOKU), the world’s leading independent carrier commerce company, is pleased to announce a multi-country launch of Direct Carrier Billing and eWallet payment services for Pearl Abyss Corp, the Korean game developer, best known for the open-world MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Black Desert.

The launch countries include Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore and alongside carrier billing will also include local eWallet payment services such as RabbitLinePay, GrabPay GCash, GoPay and OVO.

Commenting, Kevin Kim, CBO, Pearl Abyss said: “Not everyone possesses a credit card or feels comfortable providing their credit card details for online purchases. However, almost everyone owns a mobile device which can be used for online payments, that is why Boku’s ‘Mobile First’ payment services via direct carrier billing and eWallet billing appeal to us. The secure, intuitive, easy-to-use and low-friction checkout experience will result in higher customer satisfaction, conversion, and retention. Pearl Abyss is looking forward to a successful partnership with Boku, in particular as we roll out our new and exciting Black Desert game offerings.”

Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku Inc, said: “This partnership between Pearl Abyss and Boku is a perfect demonstration of how Boku helps companies acquire new paying users by offering their customers all the best local payment options accessible from their mobile device. We are not only processing direct carrier billing payments, but also local eWallet payments which are becoming an increasingly popular form of mobile payment across many of our clients.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn