BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust: The journey to net zero

The world’s energy mix is changing, but the transition to renewables is a process that demands the
coordination of all stakeholders. Investing through an evolution such as this requires a nuanced
approach, says Mark Hume, Co-Portfolio Manager of the BlackRock Energy and Resources Income
Trust plc.
For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri
Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are
not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount originally invested.
The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is one of the greatest challenges faced
by policymakers today. Like any challenge, this brings both risk and opportunity for investors.
In June 2020, we started to incorporate companies specifically involved in the transition to a low
carbon economy in the BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust. This proved well-timed,
coinciding with increasing investor interest in the energy transition. A third of the portfolio is now
allocated to this area, but we have remained flexible in the allocation, increasing our weighting to
traditional energy companies in November, for example, as tailwinds for the sector emerged off
vaccine news.
We are often asked why we have not moved fully to become a fully ‘energy transition’ portfolio. We
outline the key reasons why we have chosen a more balanced approach, investing across the energy
mix.
Traditional energy companies have a role
Hydrocarbons today remain an important part of the energy mix and any transition will take time.
Infrastructure needs to be developed, for example, and the entire energy value chain will be
required to adapt to support a new energy mix while also ensuring reliability. The magnitude of this
transition will need to be managed and will take time.
The move to renewable energy sources is likely to be incremental, particularly in the early years. This
shift will, when combined with ever-changing macro-economic factors, have implications on
commodity fundamentals and price, and thus company valuations. The most recent World Energy
Report found that oil consumption declined by 8% in 2020 and coal use by 7% 1 . This includes the
profound impact of the pandemic and economic lockdowns. To most appropriately manage a
portfolio in such a dynamic sector it is important to have exposure to all parts of the energy mix.
Starving hydrocarbon companies of capital is not expected to be a responsible way to progress the
energy transition. Many of these traditional energy companies understand the imperative to
transition their business and have been important investors in renewable energy. For example,
leading energy companies have committed to become a zero-carbon business by 2050 and to
increase their renewable power generation capacity 20-fold over the next few years 2 . These
companies will need capital to deliver on this transition successfully and responsibly.
2020 was a critical inflection year for energy companies and this forced a high-grading of portfolios,
increase of operational efficiencies, and change in dividend policies. The improvement in the
commodity price environment since has amplified the impact of those decisions and now positioned
many companies in high cash flow generation mode. This increased cash flow is expected to enable
increased diversion of capital to renewables initiatives for many of these companies. As investors,
we are wary of greenwashing and rely on our analysis of a company’s balance sheet and its
disclosures to assess whether it is meeting its commitments to this increased allocation.
Investment balance
2020 was also a formative period for sustainable energy investment. The pandemic demonstrated
the urgency of having a better relationship with the planet. Companies with exposure to the energy
transition did extremely well, being seen by investors as high growth at a time when growth was
scarce.
2021, however, has brought new dynamics. Many of the traditional energy companies whose
valuations suffered in 2020 under the intense and rapid shift in fundamentals, and subsequently
price, that came with the global shutdown have seen a reversal in 2021. Some traditional energy
companies have emerged as ‘value’ companies, being supported now by more stabilized
fundamentals and stronger commodity prices.
Market sentiment can shift between high growth and value depending on a range of factors, such as
the economic backdrop or outlook for interest rates. A portfolio with exposure to both, and with
allocation flexibility, is well-positioned to navigate through fads and fashions and provide cushion
against volatility for investors.
The energy transition is multi-layered. We believe it is more productive to invest across the energy
complex, creating a rising tide, rather than limit ourselves to those already at the top.
For more information on this Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and
resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri
This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is
not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or financial product or to
adopt any investment strategy. The opinions expressed are as of June 2021 and may change as
subsequent conditions vary.
Sources:
1 IEA, October 2020
2 Financial Times, April 2021
Risk Warnings
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results and should not be the sole
factor of consideration when selecting a product or strategy.
Changes in the rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of investments to
diminish or increase. Fluctuation may be particularly marked in the case of a higher volatility fund
and the value of an investment may fall suddenly and substantially. Levels and basis of taxation may
change from time to time.
Trust Specific Risks
Exchange rate risk: The return of your investment may increase or decrease as a result of currency
fluctuations.
Emerging markets: Emerging market investments are usually associated with higher investment risk
than developed market investments. Therefore, the value of these investments may be
unpredictable and subject to greater variation.
Mining investments: Mining shares typically experience above average volatility when compared to
other investments. Trends which occur within the general equity market may not be mirrored within
mining securities.
Gearing risk: Investment strategies, such as borrowing, used by the Trust can result in even larger
losses suffered when the value of the underlying investments fall.
Important Information
Issued by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, authorised and regulated by the
Financial Conduct Authority. Please refer to the Financial Conduct Authority website for a list of
authorised activities conducted by BlackRock.
BlackRock have not considered the suitability of this investment against your individual needs and
risk tolerance. To ensure you understand whether our products are suitable, please read the Key
Investor Documents (KIDs) and the Annual and Half Yearly Reports available at blackrock.co.uk/its
which detail more information about the risk profiles of the investments. We recommend you seek
independent professional advice prior to investing.
The Company is managed by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) as the AIFM. BFM has
delegated certain investment management and other ancillary services to BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited. The Company’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange and
dealing may only be through a member of the Exchange.
The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in other listed investment trusts.
SEDOL™ is a trademark of the London Stock Exchange plc and is used under licence.
Net Asset Value (NAV) performance is not the same as share price performance, and shareholders
may realise returns that are lower or higher than NAV performance.
The BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc currently conducts its affairs so that its
securities can be recommended by IFAs to ordinary retail investors in accordance with the Financial
Conduct Authority’s rules in relation to non-mainstream investment products and intends to
continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The securities are excluded from the Financial Conduct
Authority’s restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products because they are
shares in an investment trust.
Any research in this material has been procured and may have been acted on by BlackRock for its
own purpose. The results of such research are being made available only incidentally. The views
expressed do not constitute investment or any other advice and are subject to change. They do not
necessarily reflect the views of any company in the BlackRock Group or any part thereof and no
assurances are made as to their accuracy.
This material is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to
anyone to invest in any BlackRock funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such
offer.
For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri
© 2021 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights reserved.