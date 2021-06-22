BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust: The journey to net zero

The world’s energy mix is changing, but the transition to renewables is a process that demands the

coordination of all stakeholders. Investing through an evolution such as this requires a nuanced

approach, says Mark Hume, Co-Portfolio Manager of the BlackRock Energy and Resources Income

Trust plc.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri

Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are

not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is one of the greatest challenges faced

by policymakers today. Like any challenge, this brings both risk and opportunity for investors.

In June 2020, we started to incorporate companies specifically involved in the transition to a low

carbon economy in the BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust. This proved well-timed,

coinciding with increasing investor interest in the energy transition. A third of the portfolio is now

allocated to this area, but we have remained flexible in the allocation, increasing our weighting to

traditional energy companies in November, for example, as tailwinds for the sector emerged off

vaccine news.

We are often asked why we have not moved fully to become a fully ‘energy transition’ portfolio. We

outline the key reasons why we have chosen a more balanced approach, investing across the energy

mix.

Traditional energy companies have a role

Hydrocarbons today remain an important part of the energy mix and any transition will take time.

Infrastructure needs to be developed, for example, and the entire energy value chain will be

required to adapt to support a new energy mix while also ensuring reliability. The magnitude of this

transition will need to be managed and will take time.

The move to renewable energy sources is likely to be incremental, particularly in the early years. This

shift will, when combined with ever-changing macro-economic factors, have implications on

commodity fundamentals and price, and thus company valuations. The most recent World Energy

Report found that oil consumption declined by 8% in 2020 and coal use by 7% 1 . This includes the

profound impact of the pandemic and economic lockdowns. To most appropriately manage a

portfolio in such a dynamic sector it is important to have exposure to all parts of the energy mix.

Starving hydrocarbon companies of capital is not expected to be a responsible way to progress the

energy transition. Many of these traditional energy companies understand the imperative to

transition their business and have been important investors in renewable energy. For example,

leading energy companies have committed to become a zero-carbon business by 2050 and to

increase their renewable power generation capacity 20-fold over the next few years 2 . These

companies will need capital to deliver on this transition successfully and responsibly.

2020 was a critical inflection year for energy companies and this forced a high-grading of portfolios,

increase of operational efficiencies, and change in dividend policies. The improvement in the

commodity price environment since has amplified the impact of those decisions and now positioned

many companies in high cash flow generation mode. This increased cash flow is expected to enable

increased diversion of capital to renewables initiatives for many of these companies. As investors,

we are wary of greenwashing and rely on our analysis of a company’s balance sheet and its

disclosures to assess whether it is meeting its commitments to this increased allocation.

Investment balance

2020 was also a formative period for sustainable energy investment. The pandemic demonstrated

the urgency of having a better relationship with the planet. Companies with exposure to the energy

transition did extremely well, being seen by investors as high growth at a time when growth was

scarce.

2021, however, has brought new dynamics. Many of the traditional energy companies whose

valuations suffered in 2020 under the intense and rapid shift in fundamentals, and subsequently

price, that came with the global shutdown have seen a reversal in 2021. Some traditional energy

companies have emerged as ‘value’ companies, being supported now by more stabilized

fundamentals and stronger commodity prices.

Market sentiment can shift between high growth and value depending on a range of factors, such as

the economic backdrop or outlook for interest rates. A portfolio with exposure to both, and with

allocation flexibility, is well-positioned to navigate through fads and fashions and provide cushion

against volatility for investors.

The energy transition is multi-layered. We believe it is more productive to invest across the energy

complex, creating a rising tide, rather than limit ourselves to those already at the top.

For more information on this Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and

resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri

This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is

not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or financial product or to

adopt any investment strategy. The opinions expressed are as of June 2021 and may change as

subsequent conditions vary.

Sources:

1 IEA, October 2020

2 Financial Times, April 2021

Risk Warnings

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results and should not be the sole

factor of consideration when selecting a product or strategy.

Changes in the rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of investments to

diminish or increase. Fluctuation may be particularly marked in the case of a higher volatility fund

and the value of an investment may fall suddenly and substantially. Levels and basis of taxation may

change from time to time.

Trust Specific Risks

Exchange rate risk: The return of your investment may increase or decrease as a result of currency

fluctuations.

Emerging markets: Emerging market investments are usually associated with higher investment risk

than developed market investments. Therefore, the value of these investments may be

unpredictable and subject to greater variation.

Mining investments: Mining shares typically experience above average volatility when compared to

other investments. Trends which occur within the general equity market may not be mirrored within

mining securities.

Gearing risk: Investment strategies, such as borrowing, used by the Trust can result in even larger

losses suffered when the value of the underlying investments fall.

Important Information

Issued by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, authorised and regulated by the

Financial Conduct Authority. Please refer to the Financial Conduct Authority website for a list of

authorised activities conducted by BlackRock.

BlackRock have not considered the suitability of this investment against your individual needs and

risk tolerance. To ensure you understand whether our products are suitable, please read the Key

Investor Documents (KIDs) and the Annual and Half Yearly Reports available at blackrock.co.uk/its

which detail more information about the risk profiles of the investments. We recommend you seek

independent professional advice prior to investing.

The Company is managed by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) as the AIFM. BFM has

delegated certain investment management and other ancillary services to BlackRock Investment

Management (UK) Limited. The Company’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange and

dealing may only be through a member of the Exchange.

The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in other listed investment trusts.

SEDOL™ is a trademark of the London Stock Exchange plc and is used under licence.

Net Asset Value (NAV) performance is not the same as share price performance, and shareholders

may realise returns that are lower or higher than NAV performance.

The BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc currently conducts its affairs so that its

securities can be recommended by IFAs to ordinary retail investors in accordance with the Financial

Conduct Authority’s rules in relation to non-mainstream investment products and intends to

continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The securities are excluded from the Financial Conduct

Authority’s restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products because they are

shares in an investment trust.

Any research in this material has been procured and may have been acted on by BlackRock for its

own purpose. The results of such research are being made available only incidentally. The views

expressed do not constitute investment or any other advice and are subject to change. They do not

necessarily reflect the views of any company in the BlackRock Group or any part thereof and no

assurances are made as to their accuracy.

This material is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to

anyone to invest in any BlackRock funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such

offer.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri

© 2021 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights reserved.