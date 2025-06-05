BlackRock Energy and Resources declares Q2 dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2025 of 1.125 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 14 July 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 13 June 2025 (ex-dividend date is 12 June 2025). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 23 June 2025.

