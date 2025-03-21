Follow us on:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust declares first quarterly interim dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2025 of 1.125 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 25 April 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 28 March 2025 (ex-dividend date is 27 March 2025).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 2 April 2025.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri

