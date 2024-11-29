Follow us on:

BlackRock BERI declares interim dividend of 1.125 pence per ordinary share

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust (LON:BRFI)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2024 of 1.125 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 7 January 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 6 December 2024 (ex-dividend date is 5 December 2024).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 12 December 2024.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri

