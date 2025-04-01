Follow us on:

Big Technologies’ Buddi awarded EM services contract in Northern Ireland

Big Technologies

Big Technologies Plc (LON:BIG), through its subsidiary Buddi Limited, has announced that it has been awarded the contract on behalf of the Department of Justice to provide EM services in Northern Ireland. The expected commencement date is 1 September 2025 and is for 5 years with two options to extend for 3 years and 2 years respectively. 

The expected total contract value for the 10-year period is £20 million.

Daren Morris, Big Technologies Interim CEO said:

 “We are very grateful to the teams at the Northern Ireland Construction and Procurement Delivery (CPD) and the Northern Ireland Department of Justice (DoJ) for this award. We look forward to moving into the implementation and transition phase and delivering the highest quality of service to this important new customer”.

    Big Technologies "really well positioned to outperform our 2022 forecast" sys Zeus Capital

