Big Technologies Alexander Brennan to be appointed as non-executive Director

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG), the UK-based remote people monitoring technology company, has announced that Alexander Brennan will be appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from the 1st February 2022.

Alexander has nearly two decades’ experience of delivering growth for businesses in the UK and internationally, both as principal and as an advisor. Alexander founded Brennan & Partners in 2016, a UK-headquartered consultancy, providing business development advisory services for UK and international clients. Prior to this, Alexander worked at De La Rue Plc for five years, focusing on B2G and B2B sales across Europe and the Americas. Alexander began his career at Slaughter and May where he practised as a corporate and M&A lawyer for six years.

Following Alexander’s appointment, the Board will comprise Simon Collins (Non-Executive Chairman), Sara Murray OBE (CEO), Daren Morris (CFO), Charles Lewinton (CTO), Camila Macun and Alexander Brennan (Non-Executive Directors).

Sara Murray OBE, Big Technologies Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted that Alex is joining us and look forward to his contribution to the development of the Group, adding further independent experience and a history of successful business development in international markets.”