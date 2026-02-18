Asian markets firm as technology buying returns in holiday trade

Asian equities moved higher in a session defined by light volumes and a measured return to technology shares. With several regional exchanges closed for the Lunar New Year period, price action was concentrated in open markets, most notably in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 advanced as investors rotated back into semiconductor and AI related names.

Japanese technology stocks recovered ground following recent pressure linked to concerns about elevated artificial intelligence valuations. Tokyo Electron was among the notable gainers, reflecting continued investor willingness to back companies positioned within the chip equipment supply chain.

Elsewhere in the region, markets that remained open posted modest gains. Australia edged higher, supported by global technology cues, and India also recorded incremental advances.

