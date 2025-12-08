Follow us on:

Asian markets climb as investors position cautiously ahead of key policy signals

Fidelity

Asian equity markets are rising. With attention focused on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision, many are positioning for a potential shift in interest rates without fully committing to risk.

There is growing expectation that the Fed will begin easing policy in the near term, and recent market action suggests this view is being priced in. Bond yields are edging lower, and equity futures are holding firm, particularly in interest rate-sensitive segments.

In Asia, selective strength is emerging, particularly in export-led economies that could benefit from steady global demand and more supportive financing conditions. The gains here appear driven by fundamentals. Valuations remain reasonable, balance sheets are strong, and in many cases, companies are positioned to benefit regardless of whether rate cuts arrive sooner or later.

While large-cap technology continues to attract flows, there is renewed attention on cyclical and value-oriented areas, including financials, industrials, and commodity-linked businesses.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Fidelity

