Asian stocks rise as Japan election boosts sentiment

Asian markets opened the week firmly higher, led by Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 reaching a record peak following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s strong election result. Her coalition’s decisive win has reinforced policy stability in Japan, giving investors clearer visibility on the government’s likely economic direction and supporting near-term risk appetite in Japanese equities.

This political clarity added momentum to a broader upswing across Asian indices, already buoyed by Wall Street’s rally at the end of last week. The Nikkei’s record confirms market conviction in Japan’s current positioning, especially as inflation remains relatively well controlled and corporate earnings trend higher.

Brent crude prices fell slightly as tensions in the Middle East eased, reducing immediate concerns over disruption to shipping and energy supply. The decline was reinforced by Saudi Arabia’s move to cut its key oil price for Asian buyers, the lowest level in over two years.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

