Aptamer to present Optimer® liver targeting data at 2025 ASGCT

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced that it will present new data showcasing its proprietary Optimer® delivery vehicle targeting fibrotic liver at the upcoming 2025 American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, to be held from 13 – 17 May 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Dr David Bunka, Aptamer’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present the latest advances regarding Aptamer’s proprietary Optimer® delivery vehicle, demonstrating its precision-targeting capabilities for fibrotic liver disease – a major unmet clinical need with significant commercial potential. The new data will show how the Optimer® delivery vehicle enables targeted delivery of RNAi therapies specifically to activated hepatic stellate cells, the key drivers of liver fibrosis.
Current gene therapies face well-documented barriers in achieving cell-specific targeting, intracellular uptake, and endosomal escape. Optimer® delivery vehicles are designed to overcome each of these challenges, unlocking new possibilities for effective, tissue-specific gene therapies across a wide range of chronic diseases.
This targeted delivery technology has the potential to enhance therapeutic efficacy, reduce off-target effects, and broaden the clinical utility of gene therapies, addressing a critical barrier in RNAi drug development.
Presentation details
Title: Targeted Delivery of siRNA to Activated Hepatic Stellate Cells Using Aptamers: A Novel Approach for Fibrotic Liver Treatment
Session Title: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics (including siRNAs, aptamers, antagomirs, miRNAs, shRNA, antisense, splice switching oligos, plasmids)
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, USA
Abstract Presentation Number: 1147
Presenting Author: Dr David Bunka, Aptamer Group, Windmill House, Innovation Way, York, YO10 5BR, UK