Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer to present Optimer® liver targeting data at 2025 ASGCT

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced that it will present new data showcasing its proprietary Optimer® delivery vehicle targeting fibrotic liver at the upcoming 2025 American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, to be held from 13 – 17 May 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dr David Bunka, Aptamer’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present the latest advances regarding Aptamer’s proprietary Optimer® delivery vehicle, demonstrating its precision-targeting capabilities for fibrotic liver disease – a major unmet clinical need with significant commercial potential.  The new data will show how the Optimer® delivery vehicle enables targeted delivery of RNAi therapies specifically to activated hepatic stellate cells, the key drivers of liver fibrosis.

Current gene therapies face well-documented barriers in achieving cell-specific targeting, intracellular uptake, and endosomal escape. Optimer® delivery vehicles are designed to overcome each of these challenges, unlocking new possibilities for effective, tissue-specific gene therapies across a wide range of chronic diseases.

This targeted delivery technology has the potential to enhance therapeutic efficacy, reduce off-target effects, and broaden the clinical utility of gene therapies, addressing a critical barrier in RNAi drug development.

Presentation details

Title: Targeted Delivery of siRNA to Activated Hepatic Stellate Cells Using Aptamers: A Novel Approach for Fibrotic Liver Treatment

Session Title: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics (including siRNAs, aptamers, antagomirs, miRNAs, shRNA, antisense, splice switching oligos, plasmids)

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, USA

Abstract Presentation Number: 1147

Presenting Author: Dr David Bunka, Aptamer Group, Windmill House, Innovation Way, York, YO10 5BR, UK

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group reports revenue growth and solid cash position in H1 2025

    Aptamer Group plc reports impressive interim results for H1 2025, highlighting revenue growth and strategic advancements in life sciences innovation.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group to publish interim results on Tuesday 11th March

    Aptamer Group plc to announce interim results for six months ending December 2024, highlighting advancements in Optimer® binders for life sciences.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group reports on significant commercial and technical progress in H1 report

    Aptamer Group plc reports progress on key projects in its H1 2025 trading update, highlighting partnerships with Unilever and Alzheimer's biomarker validation.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group signs agreement worth up to £155,000

    Aptamer Group plc (LON: APTA) secures a £155,000 contract to develop Optimer® binders for a rare disease biopharma, boosting clinical trial capabilities.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group appoints three new members to its Scientific Advisory Board

    Aptamer Group plc enhances its Scientific Advisory Board with three leading experts to drive innovation and commercialization in targeted therapy solutions.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer advances with Unilever, Alzheimer’s diagnostics and AstraZeneca RNA therapies

    Aptamer Group plc (LON: APTA) updates on strategic programs with Unilever, Neuro-Bio, AstraZeneca, enhancing their Optimer® technology potential.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.