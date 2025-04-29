Aptamer to present Optimer® liver targeting data at 2025 ASGCT

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced that it will present new data showcasing its proprietary Optimer® delivery vehicle targeting fibrotic liver at the upcoming 2025 American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, to be held from 13 – 17 May 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dr David Bunka, Aptamer’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present the latest advances regarding Aptamer’s proprietary Optimer® delivery vehicle, demonstrating its precision-targeting capabilities for fibrotic liver disease – a major unmet clinical need with significant commercial potential. The new data will show how the Optimer® delivery vehicle enables targeted delivery of RNAi therapies specifically to activated hepatic stellate cells, the key drivers of liver fibrosis.

Current gene therapies face well-documented barriers in achieving cell-specific targeting, intracellular uptake, and endosomal escape. Optimer® delivery vehicles are designed to overcome each of these challenges, unlocking new possibilities for effective, tissue-specific gene therapies across a wide range of chronic diseases.

This targeted delivery technology has the potential to enhance therapeutic efficacy, reduce off-target effects, and broaden the clinical utility of gene therapies, addressing a critical barrier in RNAi drug development.

Presentation details

Title: Targeted Delivery of siRNA to Activated Hepatic Stellate Cells Using Aptamers: A Novel Approach for Fibrotic Liver Treatment

Session Title: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics (including siRNAs, aptamers, antagomirs, miRNAs, shRNA, antisense, splice switching oligos, plasmids)

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, USA

Abstract Presentation Number: 1147

Presenting Author: Dr David Bunka, Aptamer Group, Windmill House, Innovation Way, York, YO10 5BR, UK

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.