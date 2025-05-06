Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer adapts Alzheimer’s test to ELISA and signs royalty deal

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, is pleased to announce the successful adaptation of the Optimer-based test for Alzheimer’s disease into an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), a format widely accepted and used in hospital laboratories.

Aptamer has also finalised a royalty agreement with its development partner, Neuro-Bio Ltd. Under the agreed terms, Aptamer is eligible to receive royalty payments with a blended royalty rate of 11.1% on the first £166 million of sales, with 5% thereafter for a 15-year term starting at first commercial sales across this diagnostic format. The partners estimate developing and validating a prototype ELISA assay over the next 12-18 months for transfer to a manufacturer or distributor.

This advance in test development follows the recent demonstration of an Optimer-based biosensor test that showed a statistically significant difference in levels of a novel Alzheimer’s disease biomarker between saliva samples from Alzheimer’s patients and healthy patient controls. Initial in-house validation of the plate-based ELISA assay at Aptamer has shown accurate detection of the biomarker over a clinically relevant range and compatibility with saliva for convenient patient sampling.

Further development efforts are being made to clinically validate the new test format. To capitalise on the potential of this patient-friendly test for Alzheimer’s disease that uses saliva sampling, a staged diagnostic development strategy is now underway with Neuro-Bio, which aims to maximise market access with an initial focus on advancing the ELISA assay for widespread clinical adoption.

The Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market is valued at $8.3 billion, limited by the availability of any definitive diagnostic tests, and is expected to rise to $19.6 billion by 2029.1  While several Alzheimer’s diagnostics are in development, the test being developed by Aptamer and Neuro-Bio leverages non-invasive saliva sampling, offering a rapid, convenient and patient-friendly approach with the potential to transform the diagnostic market for this disease by increasing accessibility and accelerating time-to-diagnosis.

Dr. Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented: “I am delighted that we have secured commercial terms with Neuro-Bio. This agreement underscores Apatmer’s model to establish ongoing revenue-generating opportunities in high-growth markets from the Group’s developed Optimer binders across its asset portfolio.

Adapting the Optimer-based Alzheimer’s diagnostic into a widely compatible test format is a significant step forward in the Group’s mission to bring this test to market. The ability to integrate the test into existing hospital systems makes it easier for hospitals to adopt, providing a faster and easier route to market.

The new strategic partnership with Neuro-Bio builds on the unique technical expertise of both companies to advance this innovative diagnostic solution toward commercialisation.”

Baroness Susan Greenfield, Chief Executive Officer of Neuro-Bio, commented: “We are very excited at the progress made by the collaboration between our two companies. The technical, innovative talent at Aptamer, when combined with our insights and unique approach to Alzheimer’s disease, holds the promise of a real breakthrough for a major, currently unmet, clinical need. Our team has greatly enjoyed working with the Aptamer researchers and looks forward to an ever-closer relationship going forward.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group reports revenue growth and solid cash position in H1 2025

    Aptamer Group plc reports impressive interim results for H1 2025, highlighting revenue growth and strategic advancements in life sciences innovation.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group to publish interim results on Tuesday 11th March

    Aptamer Group plc to announce interim results for six months ending December 2024, highlighting advancements in Optimer® binders for life sciences.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group reports on significant commercial and technical progress in H1 report

    Aptamer Group plc reports progress on key projects in its H1 2025 trading update, highlighting partnerships with Unilever and Alzheimer's biomarker validation.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group signs agreement worth up to £155,000

    Aptamer Group plc (LON: APTA) secures a £155,000 contract to develop Optimer® binders for a rare disease biopharma, boosting clinical trial capabilities.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group appoints three new members to its Scientific Advisory Board

    Aptamer Group plc enhances its Scientific Advisory Board with three leading experts to drive innovation and commercialization in targeted therapy solutions.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer advances with Unilever, Alzheimer’s diagnostics and AstraZeneca RNA therapies

    Aptamer Group plc (LON: APTA) updates on strategic programs with Unilever, Neuro-Bio, AstraZeneca, enhancing their Optimer® technology potential.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.