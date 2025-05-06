Aptamer adapts Alzheimer’s test to ELISA and signs royalty deal

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, is pleased to announce the successful adaptation of the Optimer-based test for Alzheimer’s disease into an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), a format widely accepted and used in hospital laboratories.

Aptamer has also finalised a royalty agreement with its development partner, Neuro-Bio Ltd. Under the agreed terms, Aptamer is eligible to receive royalty payments with a blended royalty rate of 11.1% on the first £166 million of sales, with 5% thereafter for a 15-year term starting at first commercial sales across this diagnostic format. The partners estimate developing and validating a prototype ELISA assay over the next 12-18 months for transfer to a manufacturer or distributor.

This advance in test development follows the recent demonstration of an Optimer-based biosensor test that showed a statistically significant difference in levels of a novel Alzheimer’s disease biomarker between saliva samples from Alzheimer’s patients and healthy patient controls. Initial in-house validation of the plate-based ELISA assay at Aptamer has shown accurate detection of the biomarker over a clinically relevant range and compatibility with saliva for convenient patient sampling.

Further development efforts are being made to clinically validate the new test format. To capitalise on the potential of this patient-friendly test for Alzheimer’s disease that uses saliva sampling, a staged diagnostic development strategy is now underway with Neuro-Bio, which aims to maximise market access with an initial focus on advancing the ELISA assay for widespread clinical adoption.

The Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market is valued at $8.3 billion, limited by the availability of any definitive diagnostic tests, and is expected to rise to $19.6 billion by 2029.1 While several Alzheimer’s diagnostics are in development, the test being developed by Aptamer and Neuro-Bio leverages non-invasive saliva sampling, offering a rapid, convenient and patient-friendly approach with the potential to transform the diagnostic market for this disease by increasing accessibility and accelerating time-to-diagnosis.

Dr. Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented: “I am delighted that we have secured commercial terms with Neuro-Bio. This agreement underscores Apatmer’s model to establish ongoing revenue-generating opportunities in high-growth markets from the Group’s developed Optimer binders across its asset portfolio. Adapting the Optimer-based Alzheimer’s diagnostic into a widely compatible test format is a significant step forward in the Group’s mission to bring this test to market. The ability to integrate the test into existing hospital systems makes it easier for hospitals to adopt, providing a faster and easier route to market. The new strategic partnership with Neuro-Bio builds on the unique technical expertise of both companies to advance this innovative diagnostic solution toward commercialisation.”

Baroness Susan Greenfield, Chief Executive Officer of Neuro-Bio, commented: “We are very excited at the progress made by the collaboration between our two companies. The technical, innovative talent at Aptamer, when combined with our insights and unique approach to Alzheimer’s disease, holds the promise of a real breakthrough for a major, currently unmet, clinical need. Our team has greatly enjoyed working with the Aptamer researchers and looks forward to an ever-closer relationship going forward.”

