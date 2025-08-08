Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer Group to host technical development update webinar

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced that Dr David Bunka, Chief Scientific Officer, will host a webinar to provide an update on the Company’s progress within its technical development programmes.

The webinar will be broadcast on Thursday, 14 August 2025, at 6:00 pm (BST) and will offer a detailed review of the latest data and technical developments, building on insights shared through recent regulatory announcements.

The webinar is open to shareholders and other interested parties who can register for the event by using the following link: https://www.turnerpope.com/register/

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group to host technical development update webinar

    Aptamer will hold a webinar on 14 August 2025 at 6:00 pm BST, led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr David Bunka, to present the latest data and progress across its technical development programmes.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group reports 41% revenue growth and new licensing deals

    Aptamer Group posted unaudited revenue of £1.20 million for the year ended 30 June 2025, up 41% from the previous year. The company secured two new royalty agreements and advanced multiple licensing discussions, supported by a strengthened cash position following a £1.83 million fundraise.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group extends Unilever collaboration for deodorant Optimers

    Aptamer Group has secured additional paid work from Unilever under their existing collaboration, advancing Optimers as deodorant actives with expanded stability testing ahead of on‑person trials.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group raises £2.0 million in share placing

    Aptamer has raised £2.0 million (before expenses) by placing 666,666,666 new ordinary shares at 0.3 p each, representing 25.1 per cent of its enlarged issued share capital. The proceeds will accelerate commercialisation of the Optimer® platform, support in-house manufacturing, launch new biomarker services and develop AI-driven aptamer discovery.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group raises £2m to fund growth

    Aptamer Group plc has raised £2.0 million (before expenses) via a placing of new ordinary shares at 0.3p per share, representing a 21.1% discount.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer advances liver fibrosis therapy with targeted gene delivery

    Aptamer Group has identified a novel target using its Optimer® platform to deliver gene therapy directly to liver scarring cells.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple