Aptamer Group to host technical development update webinar

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced that Dr David Bunka, Chief Scientific Officer, will host a webinar to provide an update on the Company’s progress within its technical development programmes.

The webinar will be broadcast on Thursday, 14 August 2025, at 6:00 pm (BST) and will offer a detailed review of the latest data and technical developments, building on insights shared through recent regulatory announcements.

The webinar is open to shareholders and other interested parties who can register for the event by using the following link: https://www.turnerpope.com/register/

