Aptamer Group extends Unilever collaboration for deodorant Optimers

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced that additional paid work has been commissioned by the global consumer goods company, Unilever, under the existing collaboration agreement between the two companies. The new work supports the ongoing development of Optimers as active ingredients for use in deodorant products.

Aptamer’s proprietary deodorant Optimers are precision-engineered to target and inhibit C-S Lyase, the key enzyme in skin bacteria responsible for generating body odour. Initial laboratory evaluations have demonstrated outstanding efficacy in preventing odour formation, with recent end-of-2024 testing confirming exceptional stability in skin samples over 72 hours – matching or exceeding the longevity performance of market-leading deodorants, with an anticipated clean safety profile.

Launched in 2022, this collaborative programme has now progressed to an expanded phase, supported by an additional undisclosed payment from Unilever. The enhanced scope includes comprehensive testing under diverse conditions, with a focus on advanced stability assessments to pave the way for imminent on-person functionality trials. This milestone underscores the growing confidence in Optimer technology’s potential to deliver superior, targeted solutions in personal care.

Unilever commands over 30 per cent. of the global deodorant market, compared to 10 per cent. for its nearest competitor. With the sector expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent. over the next five years, the commercial opportunity for Aptamer in personal care is significant.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, said:

“We are thrilled with the continued momentum in our Unilever collaboration, which highlights the real-world potential of our Optimer platform. This latest paid extension for expanded stability testing is a critical advancement toward on-person trials and validates the superior performance we have achieved so far.

“Partnering with a powerhouse like Unilever not only accelerates our technology’s path to market but also opens doors to broader applications in personal care and beyond. We are optimistic about the value this creates for shareholders as we drive toward commercialisation to capture a share of this expansive market.”

