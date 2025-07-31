Aptamer Group reports 41% revenue growth and new licensing deals

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced a trading update for the year ended 30 June 2025.

Robust revenue growth and enhanced financial position

The Group delivered unaudited revenue of £1.20 million, representing a 41% increase over the previous financial year’s £0.85 million and demonstrating increased commercial traction. The cash position at the year-end was £1.06 million, further strengthened post-period end by a successful fundraise of £1.83 million (net of expenses), positioning the Company with a strengthened balance sheet ready to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Building momentum with partnerships

During the second half of the financial year, Aptamer signed two new licensing agreements from its pipeline of 11 licensable assets, underscoring the versatility and market adoption of the platform:

· A royalty agreement with Neuro-Bio on sales of Optimer-based clinical diagnostics for Alzheimer’s disease with a blended royalty rate of 11.1% on the first £166 million of sales with 5% on all sales thereafter – positioning the Company to tap into a growing diagnostics market.

· A royalty agreement with the University of Glasgow for the use of Optimers in vaccine adjuvants of 10% on all relevant sales, with potential to contribute to novel vaccine development.

In addition to executed deals, the Company has significantly advanced its licensing pipeline, with multiple new agreements progressing from heads of agreement to active contracting:

· The first agreement with a global enzyme supplier for the licensing of a developed enzyme-modulating Optimer, with a proposed royalty rate of 10% on Optimer-enabled products, plus supply terms and milestone payments.

· The second agreement with the same global enzyme supplier for a second enzyme-modulating Optimer programme is progressing through the laboratory and has progressed with the same royalty and milestone structure, plus supply terms.

· A third agreement with a major synthetic biology company for licensing of a developed enzyme-modulating Optimer, including an undisclosed upfront payment, supply terms and royalties on Optimer-containing products.

· Further negotiations are underway with a global health organisation for the use of developed Optimers targeting folate (vitamin B9), intended for deployment in global health diagnostics.

These deals, alongside repeat engagement with blue-chip clients such as Unilever (second deodorant programme) and other top 20 pharmaceutical companies, validate the platform’s repeat value and pave the way for sustained, scalable, global revenue streams.

Aptamer continues to build multiple repeat contracts with existing clients and is focused on laying the groundwork for long-term licensing revenues. For example, the second agreement signed with the global enzyme supplier to extend their Optimer-based product portfolio with the development of another enzyme inhibitor product has already progressed through heads of terms to active contracting, giving future licensing revenue on successful completion of the development programme.

Furthermore, Aptamer is progressing through a third product evaluation with another multinational biotechnology company, which could result in another licensing and royalty agreement for the Company’s enzyme inhibitors.

Key technical advancements unlocking near-term commercial pathways

Over the past six months, Aptamer has advanced its core assets and made substantial technical progress, creating a tangible pathway to commercialisation:

· Successful conversion of Neuro-Bio Alzheimer’s binders to ELISA format, enhancing compatibility with widely used laboratory testing platforms.

· Optimers developed to enable prenatal diagnosis are being evaluated by a global life science leader, with positive results reported from initial assessments, and ongoing commercial discussions are underway.

· Breakthroughs have been made in the development of Aptamer’s Optimer-based delivery vehicle for liver fibrosis, including validated data showing effective targeting across multiple fibrotic tissues, enabling potential applications in a wider range of fibrosis-related conditions and strengthening the Company’s pipeline.

Additionally, the target the Optimer binds to in the liver, “the biomarker”, has been identified and the delivery system validated in functional cell-based assays, which shows the potential of blocking liver fibrosis in a clinical setting.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, said: “This year has been pivotal for Aptamer Group as we have started converting our innovative technologies into high-value commercial partnerships and repeat business from industry leaders. The repeat business from leading global partners and the technical milestones reached all underscore the broad applicability and value of our platform. “After recent investor confidence with an oversubscribed successful fundraise, we are strongly positioned to advance our pipeline in licensing revenues and technical development, allowing us to generate enduring shareholder return and passive income in the medium and long term.”

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.