Applied Graphene Materials showcases technology at two major coatings conferences in the U.S.A

Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene nanoplatelet dispersions, has announced today that it will be taking part in two key events over the coming months focused on technical trends and advancements within the US coatings market.

AGM plans to showcase the Company’s latest technological developments in graphene dispersion as part of the Coatings Trends and Technologies Conference (CTT) in Chicago, and also at this year’s Western Coatings Symposium and Show (WCS) in Las Vegas.

Opening on 8th September 2021, the two-day CTT event is the premier coatings conference for Midwest USA, bringing together chemists, formulators, R&D personnel, and raw material suppliers to foster innovation and discuss new technological developments. For AGM, the event represents the first in-person opportunity to meet and collaborate with key industry professionals for over a year.

Between 17-20th October 2021, Applied Graphene Materials will also be exhibiting at The 35th Biennial Western Coatings Symposium and Show, taking place in Las Vegas, which brings together leading experts and innovators in the coatings industry.

