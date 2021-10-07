Applied Graphene Materials live presentation 13th Oct 2021

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene materials, has announced that its CEO Adrian Potts and CFO David Blain will provide a live presentation on the Company’s Preliminary Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 13th Oct 2021 at 1:30pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Applied Graphene Materials via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/applied-graphene-materials-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Applied Graphene Materials on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.