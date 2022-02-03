Applied Graphene Materials graphene-enhanced coating successfully developed for Indian power transmission assets

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene nanoplatelet dispersions, has announced that Stanvac-Superon Group, the India-based manufacturer of industrial repair and maintenance solutions, has introduced a speciality conductive coating incorporating AGM’s Genable dispersed graphene materials, for use on industrial power transmission equipment.

Following successful development and testing, the new protective, conductive coating incorporating AGM’s high-quality A-GNP35 graphene dispersions will reduce contact resistance in coated copper and aluminium electrical cable joints to reduce the power lost over the connection. Using the graphene-based 8079 (A) Power-Plus coating, a 30-50% reduction in contact power loss is achieved, offering significant energy savings over time.

The first customer application is well-underway and is expected to reach approval shortly. Stanvac-Superon Group expects the product to be used for power transmission, electrical distribution, and railways, as well as other high energy consumers such as steel mills, smelters, and refineries.

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Graphene Materials said: “Our easy-to-use graphene dispersions have again been successfully incorporated into high performance coatings applications, and enabled our customer to achieve a 30-50% improvement in their product’s performance. This once again reflects the success of AGM’s approach to customer engagement and customer product development. Combining our expertise in formulating and dispersing nanomaterials, we deliver a customised solution to achieve excellent performance gains in customer products. We look forward to end-user approvals and long-term revenues from the successful deployment of this coating product in India and throughout Stanvac’s export networks.”