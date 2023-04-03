Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 15.5% Upside Potential

Agree Realty Corporation which can be found using ticker (ADC) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 73 and has a mean target at $77.96. Now with the previous closing price of $67.51 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $71.11 while the 200 day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $6,211m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $7,172m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.2% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 37.49, revenue per share of 5.46 and a 2.24% return on assets.