Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.4% Upside Potential

Agree Realty Corporation which can be found using ticker (ADC) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $89.00 and $74.00 calculating the mean target price we have $79.95. Now with the previous closing price of $72.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and the 200 day moving average is $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of 7.97B. Currently the stock stands at: $73.17 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,796,716,103 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.43, revenue per share of $5.99 and a 2.32% return on assets.

Agree Realty Corporation is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net-leased to tenants. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through, directly or indirectly, the operating partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. Its portfolio consists of over 1,839 properties located in 48 states and totaling approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its portfolio of properties is located in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, New York, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and others. Its tenants include Walmart, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, TJX Companies, O’Reilly Auto Parts, CVS, Kroger, Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Sherwin-Williams, Sunbelt Rentals, Wawa, Home Depot, TBC Corporation, Gerber Collision and others.