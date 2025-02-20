Agree Realty Corporation Share Price Target ‘$79.60’, now 12.0% Upside Potential

Agree Realty Corporation which can be found using ticker (ADC) now have 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $89.00 and $74.00 and has a mean share price target at $79.60. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $71.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $71.89 and the 200 day moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of 7.67B. The stock price is currently at: $71.33 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,595,974,158 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.07, revenue per share of $6.10 and a 2.29% return on assets.

Agree Realty Corporation is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net-leased to tenants. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through, directly or indirectly, the operating partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. Its portfolio consists of over 1,839 properties located in 48 states and totaling approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its portfolio of properties is located in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, New York, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and others. Its tenants include Walmart, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, TJX Companies, O’Reilly Auto Parts, CVS, Kroger, Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Sherwin-Williams, Sunbelt Rentals, Wawa, Home Depot, TBC Corporation, Gerber Collision and others.