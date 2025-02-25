Agree Realty Corporation Share Price Target ‘$79.60’, now 9.2% Upside Potential

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $89.00 and $74.00 calculating the average target share price we see $79.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $72.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $71.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to $70.22. The market capitalization for the company is 7.89B. Currently the stock stands at: $73.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,618,082,743 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 41.22, revenue per share of $6.10 and a 2.29% return on assets.

Agree Realty Corporation is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net-leased to tenants. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through, directly or indirectly, the operating partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. Its portfolio consists of over 1,839 properties located in 48 states and totaling approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its portfolio of properties is located in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, New York, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and others. Its tenants include Walmart, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, TJX Companies, O’Reilly Auto Parts, CVS, Kroger, Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Sherwin-Williams, Sunbelt Rentals, Wawa, Home Depot, TBC Corporation, Gerber Collision and others.