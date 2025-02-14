Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.5% Upside Potential

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $89.00 and $74.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $79.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $71.40 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $72.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to $69.81. The company has a market cap of 7.73B. The current share price for the company is: $71.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,616,221,794 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.35, revenue per share of $5.99 and a 2.32% return on assets.

Agree Realty Corporation is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net-leased to tenants. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through, directly or indirectly, the operating partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. Its portfolio consists of over 1,839 properties located in 48 states and totaling approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its portfolio of properties is located in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, New York, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and others. Its tenants include Walmart, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, TJX Companies, O’Reilly Auto Parts, CVS, Kroger, Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Sherwin-Williams, Sunbelt Rentals, Wawa, Home Depot, TBC Corporation, Gerber Collision and others.