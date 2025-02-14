Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $89.00 and $74.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $79.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $71.40 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $72.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to $69.81. The company has a market cap of 7.73B. The current share price for the company is: $71.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,616,221,794 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.35, revenue per share of $5.99 and a 2.32% return on assets.

Agree Realty Corporation is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net-leased to tenants. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through, directly or indirectly, the operating partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. Its portfolio consists of over 1,839 properties located in 48 states and totaling approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its portfolio of properties is located in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, New York, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and others. Its tenants include Walmart, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, TJX Companies, O’Reilly Auto Parts, CVS, Kroger, Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Sherwin-Williams, Sunbelt Rentals, Wawa, Home Depot, TBC Corporation, Gerber Collision and others.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 13.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Agree Realty Corporation Share Price Target ‘$80.55’, now 14.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 14.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Agree Realty Corporation Share Price Target ‘$80.48’, now 14.7% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.