AdEPT Technology Group Notice of Results and Online Investor Presentation

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT), one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, and voice solutions, has confirmed that its results for the half year ended 30 September 2021 will be released on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.

There will be a live online results presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on that day, 16 November 2021, commencing at 11.30am.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors. Questions may be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard, up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors may sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/adept-technology-group-plc/register-investor

Investors already following AdEPT Technology on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.