AdEPT Technology Group Annual Report now available

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT), one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, and voice solutions, has confirmed that its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022, together with the Notice of its 2022 Annual General Meeting are available on the Group’s website https://www.adept-technology-group.co.uk/ and below.

Copies of both documents have been posted to shareholders.

As set out on the Company website and in the notice of meeting sent to shareholders the AGM is to be held at the Group’s registered office at Oakhurst House, 77 Mount Ephraim, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN4 8BS on 20 September 2022 at 10.00am.

Attendance at the AGM and the impact of COVID-19

As set out on the notice of meeting sent to shareholders and on the Company website, in accordance with the UK government’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions across England, it is expected that it will be possible for us to offer an in-person meeting. As an alternative to attending the meeting in person, shareholders are encouraged to ensure they make their views known on the proposed resolutions by using their ability to vote by proxy. In order to ensure that their vote will be effective, shareholders should appoint the ‘Chairman of the Meeting’ as their proxy, rather than any other person.

Shareholders are also encouraged to submit any questions they may have for the Board by addressing them to the following email address at least two working days prior to the annual general meeting: investor.relations@adept.co.uk. All emails submitted should contain ‘AGM Question’ in the email subject line. The Board will attempt to reply to any emails received as soon as reasonably practicable.

If you do wish to be admitted to the meeting, you will need to register your intention to attend in advance of the meeting by emailing investor.relations@adept.co.uk. In order to be able to facilitate the attendance of shareholders, please note that additional guests (other than carers attending with shareholders) will not be permitted to attend.

Please note that the AGM will be for the formal business of the meeting only and no catering will be available.

