AdEPT Technology Group results and MelloLondon investor conference date

AdEPT Technology Group

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT), one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for cloud, digital platforms, unified communications, and connectivity solutions, has today confirmed that the results for the half year ended 30th September 2022 will be released on Tuesday, 15th November 2022.

AdEPT’s management team will also be presenting at the MelloLondon investor conference on Thursday 17th November 2022 at the Clayton Hotel Chiswick, Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5RY. For further information and tickets, please visit https://melloevents.com/mello-london-tickets/. Shareholders and prospective shareholders in AdEPT can use the discount code SH70 for 70% off ticket price.  

AdEPT Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, and voice solutions.  AdEPT’s tailored services are used by thousands of customers across the UK and are brought together through the strategic relationships with tier-1 suppliers such as Openreach, Vodafone, Virgin Media, Avaya, Microsoft, Dell, and Apple.

