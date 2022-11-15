AdEPT Technology make good strategic progress with a strong pipeline of opportunities

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT), one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, voice and cloud services, has announced its unaudited results for the six months ended 30th of September 2022.

The H1 FY23 results demonstrate the Group’s resilience, with organic growth in Managed Services continuing to replace Traditional Telephony, strong cash generation enabling net debt and earnout liability reduction of 16% in the last 12 months, and a return of the interim dividend, alongside 115 new contract wins.

Financial highlights:

Revenue and EBITDA

Adjusted PAT and EPS

Cash flow and debt

Dividend

Operational highlights:

Outlook

Commenting on the results and outlook for the Group, AdEPT Technology Chairman, Ian Fishwick, said:

“With many of the challenges affecting the Group being outside of our control, we have focused on the areas which we are able to influence, making good progress on our three strategic pillars:

Organic Growth

The Group’s strategic focus on growth in Cloud Centric Services is progressing. Having achieved 3% organic growth in the Period, these services now represent 44% of Group revenue (H1 FY22: 42%). Managed Services (recurring revenue) grew organically by 3% in the Period, with total Managed Services revenue now representing 89% of Group revenue, up from 87% in H1 FY22. Traditional Telephony continued to decline as anticipated, and this segment of the business has reduced to 11% of Group revenue (H1 FY22: 13%).

Reduce Gearing

In July 2022, the Group’s strong operating cash flows were used to fund the final deferred consideration payment for the acquisition of Datrix Limited, amounting to £4.3 million, with no further amounts outstanding. Senior net debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) at 30 September 2022 was £30.7 million, compared to £29.4 million at 31 March 2022. The Group continues to operate well within its Bank Covenants and whilst there have been significant increases to interest rates in the period the £0.1 million increase in interest charges this is offset by a reduction in the absolute value of borrowings.

The Board regularly monitors expected future interest rate predictions and the potential impact on the interest charges for the Group. The Group’s £7.3 million convertible loan note is at a fixed interest and senior net debt is anticipated to reduce significantly over the coming 12 months. Based on the current base rate forecast (source: ICAEW.com) through to December 2024 of an increase to 4.5%, the interest cost variance against previous management expectation is £0.2 million, which is less than two-weeks operating cash flow.

There has been £0.1 million increase in interest charges in the income statement to £1.5 million (£1.1 million cash interest), with the significant increases to the base rate over the last six months being offset by a reduction in the absolute value of borrowings.

Structure for Success

One AdEPT, which lies at the heart of the Group’s growth strategy, providing high levels of operational visibility and a scalable platform for cross-selling, is now used by 100% of our staff members, with its tooling enabling the Group to balance work force skills, share knowledge and distribute tasks across unified teams.

Outlook

Whilst headwinds remain, constraining organic growth, the Group has made good strategic progress and there remains a strong pipeline of opportunities across the public and private sectors, driven by macro technology market trends, and helped by specific government initiatives relating to education. The long-term prospects for AdEPT remain as strong as ever.”