Acuity RM secures £75,000 upsell for UK government cyber programme

Acuity Risk Management

Acuity RM Group plc (LON:ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security for the defence sector, which supplies its award-winning STREAMâ software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance market, together with associated consultancy services, has announced that it has won a contract to supply services to Sopra Steria who is ultimately serving the British government.

The value of the services to be billed is £75,000 and the services will be delivered by end of August 2026.  This is an upsell for a highly sensitive cyber security programme adding automations and other functionality to an instance of Classic STREAM. The programme has already yielded over £250,000 in revenue over the last three years. Under the terms of a potential partnership, Sopra Steria will develop a product built on Classic STREAM, designed to help its clients in Government and defence meet Secure by Design (SbD) cybersecurity requirements. Given Sopra Steria’s established client base in these sectors, the Board believes a partnership has the potential to deliver material value for Acuity RM Group.

David Rajakovich, Acuity RM Group Chief Executive, said “We are proud to continue to serve the public interest by continuing to protect one of the UK’s most security-conscious government ministries. While discussions with Sopra Steria are ongoing and no formal agreement has yet been reached, we believe this potential partnership represents a significant strategic opportunity for the Group. Sopra Steria is a well-respected name in the government and defence sectors, and the prospect of Classic STREAM underpinning their Secure by Design offering is an exciting development. We look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

