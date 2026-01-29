Follow us on:

Cyber risk quantification becomes key to business-driven security

Acuity RM Group Plc

Cybersecurity is now a business issue, not just a technical one. As threats grow and scrutiny over budgets increases, security leaders are expected to answer direct, high-impact questions: What could a breach cost us? Where should we invest next? Are we protected where it matters most?

To respond, CISOs need more than dashboards and compliance reports. They need cyber risk quantification, a way to translate security threats into clear business impact. Without it, risk remains abstract, and security decisions lack the context needed for smart investment.

Quantification means presenting risk in financial terms that business leaders understand. It shifts the conversation from vague labels like ‘high risk’ to specific estimates of potential loss and disruption. That allows for better budget alignment, investment prioritisation and clearer trade-offs between risk, cost and resilience.

Acuity Risk Management’s STREAM® platform is built to meet that need. It provides real-time calculations of inherent, residual and target risk, giving organisations a clear picture of exposure before and after mitigation. It aligns impact categories with actual business concerns, not generic scoring models.

Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity. Acuity is an established provider of risk management services.

Acuity RM Group Plc

Cyber risk quantification becomes key to business-driven security

Cyber risk quantification turns security from a technical function into a business enabler.
Tiered vendor risk controls offer smarter protection and efficiency

Tailored supplier oversight improves protection and keeps risk teams focused where it counts.
Vendor cyber risk: Why governance holds the key

Vendor cyber risk is a board-level issue—governance, not procurement, is the key to protecting enterprise value.
Acuity RM delivers cost reduction and Q4 profitability in 2025 trading statement

The Group delivered a year of operational improvement in 2025, maintaining revenues of around £2.1m while materially reducing costs and achieving profitability in Q4.
Why compliance alone does not define a cyber risk strategy

Compliance is no longer the endgame in cybersecurity, investors should focus on companies building risk-aware, resilient operations beyond the regulatory baseline.
EU AI Act looms large and leaders must act now

Eight months out from enforcement, the EU AI Act is already separating strategic operators from regulatory laggards.

