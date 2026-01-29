Cyber risk quantification becomes key to business-driven security

Cybersecurity is now a business issue, not just a technical one. As threats grow and scrutiny over budgets increases, security leaders are expected to answer direct, high-impact questions: What could a breach cost us? Where should we invest next? Are we protected where it matters most?

To respond, CISOs need more than dashboards and compliance reports. They need cyber risk quantification, a way to translate security threats into clear business impact. Without it, risk remains abstract, and security decisions lack the context needed for smart investment.

Quantification means presenting risk in financial terms that business leaders understand. It shifts the conversation from vague labels like ‘high risk’ to specific estimates of potential loss and disruption. That allows for better budget alignment, investment prioritisation and clearer trade-offs between risk, cost and resilience.

Acuity Risk Management’s STREAM® platform is built to meet that need. It provides real-time calculations of inherent, residual and target risk, giving organisations a clear picture of exposure before and after mitigation. It aligns impact categories with actual business concerns, not generic scoring models.

Acuity RM Group Plc (LON:ACRM) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity. Acuity is an established provider of risk management services.