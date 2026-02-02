Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Acuity RM renews North American bank contract with 280% fee increase

Acuity Risk Management

Acuity RM Group plc (LON:ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security, which supplies its award-winning STREAM software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance market, together with associated consultancy services, has announced that it has agreed a new multi-year renewal and a 280% increase in fees compared to the original contract with a bank based in North America. 

Since initial implementation in 2023, the Customer has substantially increased its use of Acuity’s STREAM software. As a result, the Customer renewed for a further three-years with a total contract value in excess of £160,000 – and lifts Acuity’s contracted future revenues to over £2m.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, said “We’re thrilled to deepen and renew our relationship with this bank. Their decision to extend for three years at an increased investment reflects the measurable value our platform has delivered to their business, and we’re committed to supporting their continued growth.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Acuity Risk Management

Acuity RM renews North American bank contract with 280% fee increase

Acuity RM Group plc has secured a new three-year renewal with a North American bank, increasing fees by 280% compared with the original contract.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Cyber risk quantification becomes key to business-driven security

Cyber risk quantification turns security from a technical function into a business enabler.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Tiered vendor risk controls offer smarter protection and efficiency

Tailored supplier oversight improves protection and keeps risk teams focused where it counts.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Vendor cyber risk: Why governance holds the key

Vendor cyber risk is a board-level issue—governance, not procurement, is the key to protecting enterprise value.
Acuity Risk Management

Acuity RM delivers cost reduction and Q4 profitability in 2025 trading statement

The Group delivered a year of operational improvement in 2025, maintaining revenues of around £2.1m while materially reducing costs and achieving profitability in Q4.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Why compliance alone does not define a cyber risk strategy

Compliance is no longer the endgame in cybersecurity, investors should focus on companies building risk-aware, resilient operations beyond the regulatory baseline.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple