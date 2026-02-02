Acuity RM renews North American bank contract with 280% fee increase

Acuity RM Group plc (LON:ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security, which supplies its award-winning STREAM software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance market, together with associated consultancy services, has announced that it has agreed a new multi-year renewal and a 280% increase in fees compared to the original contract with a bank based in North America.

Since initial implementation in 2023, the Customer has substantially increased its use of Acuity’s STREAM software. As a result, the Customer renewed for a further three-years with a total contract value in excess of £160,000 – and lifts Acuity’s contracted future revenues to over £2m.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, said “We’re thrilled to deepen and renew our relationship with this bank. Their decision to extend for three years at an increased investment reflects the measurable value our platform has delivered to their business, and we’re committed to supporting their continued growth.”

