Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Acuity RM Group secures £178k three-year UK Government contract

Acuity RM Group Plc

Acuity RM Group plc (LON:ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security, which supplies its award-winning STREAM software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance market, together with associated consultancy services, has announced that it has won a new contract.  The end user is a new part of a long-standing customer.

This is a three year contract with the British Government which has a total value of £178,497. The value in the first year is £70,499 comprising licences and services, with licence fees in the following years.

David Rajakovich, Acuity RM Group Chief Executive, said “We are delighted to be able to announce this client win. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our protection of the British Government from the ever-increasing cyber threat landscape. STREAM’s configurability enables our clients to implement their own cyber risk management processes at scale whilst also benefitting from our world class expertise. This new user is part of a large organisation with the potential for substantial upsells.  The Board notes that once an end user starts to experience the value we deliver, it often leads to new opportunities for new and larger contracts.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Acuity RM Group Plc

Acuity RM Group secures £178k three-year UK Government contract

Acuity RM Group plc has won a three-year contract with the British Government worth £178,497. The agreement, which includes licences and services for its STREAM® GRC platform, generates £70,499 in the first year and provides potential for future expansion within a larger government organisation.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Strong vendor risk models reduce exposure without adding cost

A lean vendor risk model shows investors that risk is controlled, scalable and linked to business value.
Acuity Risk Management

Acuity RM renews North American bank contract with 280% fee increase

Acuity RM Group plc has secured a new three-year renewal with a North American bank, increasing fees by 280% compared with the original contract.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Cyber risk quantification becomes key to business-driven security

Cyber risk quantification turns security from a technical function into a business enabler.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Tiered vendor risk controls offer smarter protection and efficiency

Tailored supplier oversight improves protection and keeps risk teams focused where it counts.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Vendor cyber risk: Why governance holds the key

Vendor cyber risk is a board-level issue—governance, not procurement, is the key to protecting enterprise value.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple