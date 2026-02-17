Acuity RM Group secures £178k three-year UK Government contract

Acuity RM Group plc (LON:ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security, which supplies its award-winning STREAM software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance market, together with associated consultancy services, has announced that it has won a new contract. The end user is a new part of a long-standing customer.

This is a three year contract with the British Government which has a total value of £178,497. The value in the first year is £70,499 comprising licences and services, with licence fees in the following years.

David Rajakovich, Acuity RM Group Chief Executive, said “We are delighted to be able to announce this client win. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our protection of the British Government from the ever-increasing cyber threat landscape. STREAM’s configurability enables our clients to implement their own cyber risk management processes at scale whilst also benefitting from our world class expertise. This new user is part of a large organisation with the potential for substantial upsells. The Board notes that once an end user starts to experience the value we deliver, it often leads to new opportunities for new and larger contracts.”

