Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

6 AIM Listed Companies Making Headlines: A Round-up of the Latest News and Developments

AIM Stock News

The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange that is home to companies from a wide range of sectors. AIM companies are typically smaller and less established than those on the main market, but they can offer investors the opportunity to invest in emerging and innovative companies.

Each week, a variety of AIM-listed companies make the news for a range of reasons, from new product launches and strategic partnerships to financial results and regulatory updates. In this round-up, we take a closer look at 6 AIM-listed companies that have been making headlines this week.

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced its Annual Financial Results for 2022. Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2022 was $49.3 million (31 December 2021 – $40.0 million), EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2022 was $12.7 million (31 December 2021 – $12.3 million)

Serinus Energy report increased revenues for FY2022

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU), a leading provider of mobile payment solutions, has announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022. Revenues up 3% to $63.8 million despite significant currency headwinds. H2 2022 revenues were 21% higher than H2 2021 on a constant currency basis.

Boku Inc 2022 a breakout year, 2023 a strong start with new customer wins and launches

Concurrent Technologies, (LON:CNC) a world leading specialist in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer solutions for critical applications, has today announced the launch of Hermes, a high-performance Plug In Card based on an Intel® processor. The Company will market Hermes as a Plug In Card to system integrators and use it as the basis for its own system level products that require a high performance processor. Typical applications include situational awareness, command and control, mission computing and rugged storage.

Concurrent Technologies launches a new processor Plug In Card – Hermes

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR), the UK Energy Company, provided a summary trading update for the six months period ending 31 January 2023. Production for the Interim Period was up by 27% to 46,465 barrels of oil equivalent equating to a rate of 253 boe per day, ahead of full-year guidance of 225-245 boepd.

Egdon Resources strong performance of UK producing assets

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSX, LON:TXP) has reported its operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. You can catch the hightlights here:

Touchstone Exploration Financial and Operating Results 2022

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the offshore Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announced the completion of its transformative Gulf of Thailand acquisition, as announced on December 6, 2022.

Valeura Energy Gulf of Thailand Acquisition complete
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/4AUZ8
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.