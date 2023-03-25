6 AIM Listed Companies Making Headlines: A Round-up of the Latest News and Developments

The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange that is home to companies from a wide range of sectors. AIM companies are typically smaller and less established than those on the main market, but they can offer investors the opportunity to invest in emerging and innovative companies.

Each week, a variety of AIM-listed companies make the news for a range of reasons, from new product launches and strategic partnerships to financial results and regulatory updates. In this round-up, we take a closer look at 6 AIM-listed companies that have been making headlines this week.

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced its Annual Financial Results for 2022. Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2022 was $49.3 million (31 December 2021 – $40.0 million), EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2022 was $12.7 million (31 December 2021 – $12.3 million)

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU), a leading provider of mobile payment solutions, has announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022. Revenues up 3% to $63.8 million despite significant currency headwinds. H2 2022 revenues were 21% higher than H2 2021 on a constant currency basis.

Concurrent Technologies, (LON:CNC) a world leading specialist in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer solutions for critical applications, has today announced the launch of Hermes, a high-performance Plug In Card based on an Intel® processor. The Company will market Hermes as a Plug In Card to system integrators and use it as the basis for its own system level products that require a high performance processor. Typical applications include situational awareness, command and control, mission computing and rugged storage.

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR), the UK Energy Company, provided a summary trading update for the six months period ending 31 January 2023. Production for the Interim Period was up by 27% to 46,465 barrels of oil equivalent equating to a rate of 253 boe per day, ahead of full-year guidance of 225-245 boepd.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSX, LON:TXP) has reported its operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. You can catch the hightlights here:

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the offshore Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announced the completion of its transformative Gulf of Thailand acquisition, as announced on December 6, 2022.