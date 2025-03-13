Valeura Energy: Unlocking New Potential in Thailand – Auctus Advisors

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE/OTCQX: VLERF) continues to strengthen its position as a leading upstream operator in Thailand, with significant production and resource expansion plans. A recent investor visit to its operations showcased the company’s depth of expertise, strong local partnerships, and vast untapped potential. Auctus Advisors reaffirms its target price of C$13 per share, highlighting Valeura’s upside potential in the region.

Expanding Operations and Expertise

The investor visit underscored three key advantages for Valeura:

Experienced Leadership – Greg Kulawski, Valeura’s Chief Operating Officer, brings extensive experience from Shell, where he held roles such as Deputy CEO of Sakhalin Energy and Global Vice President of Safety. Strong Partnerships – The company maintains robust relationships with Thai authorities and its key partner, PTTEP, Thailand’s largest oil and gas producer. Significant Asset Base – With assets offering more than initially expected, Valeura is well-positioned to grow its reserves and production.

As one of Thailand’s largest crude oil producers, Valeura accounts for nearly 30% of the country’s total crude oil production (81 mbbl/d in 2024). Its operations in the Gulf of Thailand continue to deliver steady growth, with current production at 22,825 bbl/d and an expectation to maintain 20-25 mbbl/d until at least 2039.

Strong Development and Exploration Upside

Valeura’s Wassana redevelopment project remains on track for a final investment decision (FID) in early Q2 2025, with first oil expected by early 2027. The redevelopment involves a new 10 mbbl/d oil production platform, significantly enhancing production from Wassana’s FY24 level of 3.6 mbbl/d. This development could also unlock additional resources in two satellite fields to the north and south of Wassana.

Exploration activities remain a priority, with the Ratree prospect in the Jasmine field set for drilling around mid-2025. With prospective resources ranging from 3.4 to 41.9 mmbbl (mid-case: 19.4 mmbbl), a successful discovery could justify a standalone development.

Enhanced Recovery and Reserve Growth

Advancements in seismic modeling, downhole water management technology, and precision geosteering suggest that Valeura’s recovery factor could increase to 60%, significantly enhancing reserves. According to Auctus Advisors’ analyst Stephane Foucaud, “Recent well performance suggests that a recovery factor of up to 60% could be achieved, with over 80% sweep efficiency. This could lead to further increases in reserves.”

With a history of 200% reserve replacement, Valeura is expected to extend the production plateau well beyond 2033, further increasing the company’s long-term value.

Financial Strength and Valuation

Valeura maintains a solid financial outlook, with forecasted free cash flow neutrality at US$42/bbl and expected net cash of US$510-725 million by YE26 at oil prices between US$65-85/bbl. The company’s net asset value (NAV) estimates include:

Core NAV: C$10.41/sh

C$10.41/sh ReNAV: C$12.82/sh

C$12.82/sh Exploration Upside (Ratree included): C$18.86/sh

Auctus Advisors remains confident in Valeura’s growth trajectory, maintaining its C$13.00 per share target price, which implies a potential 80% return from current levels.

Valeura Energy is poised for long-term success with a well-structured growth plan, enhanced resource recovery, and solid financial positioning. With upcoming milestones such as the Wassana FID and Ratree drilling, investors can expect continued positive developments.