1pm to hold live presentation detailing final results

1pm plc (LON:OPM), the AIM listed independent specialist provider of finance facilities to UK SMEs, has announced that Ian Smith, CEO and James Roberts, CFO will provide a live presentation detailing the Company’s Final Results for the Year ended 31 May 2020 at 12.00 noon on Friday 25 September 2020. The meeting will be broadcast via the Investor Meet Company platform.

1pm is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication structures for all elements of its shareholder base so that its strategy, business model and performance are clearly understood.

· The online presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

· Questions can be submitted PRE-EVENT either at ir@1pm.co.uk or via the IMC dashboard. They can also be submitted at any time during the live presentation, via the “Ask a Question” function. Whilst the Company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives, it will address the most prominent within the confines of information already disclosed to the market. Responses to the Q&A from the live presentation will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform.

· Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management post the event to ensure the Company can understand the views of all elements of its shareholder base.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet 1pm via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/1pm-plc/register-investor

1PM plc Investors who have already registered and added to meet the Company, will be automatically invited and a copy of the presentation to be provided by the Company will be available from the Company’s website following the event.

