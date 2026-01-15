Follow us on:

Winter conditions test shower system resilience

Norcros Plc

Electric showers heat water on demand, drawing directly from the mains supply. In winter, the temperature of that incoming water can fall sharply, often as low as 5°C, meaning more energy is needed to reach the desired output. This temperature differential directly affects flow rate: the colder the water, the more slowly it must pass over the heating element to warm effectively. The result is a noticeably reduced flow when the user selects a higher heat setting. While some may initially perceive this as a fault, it reflects a deliberate, protective design feature that prevents overheating or performance failure.

These seasonal changes often prompt increased customer enquiries, particularly from households unfamiliar with how colder mains water affects shower performance. From an operational perspective, this annual trend creates opportunities to reinforce customer engagement through education and timely support. It also points to the importance of clear user guidance and system design that anticipates environmental variation.

Another winter concern arises from the potential for pipework to freeze, especially in loft spaces or where exterior pipes are exposed. If water cannot reach the shower unit due to frozen or partially blocked pipework, performance drops sharply, or flow may stop altogether. Long-term exposure to these conditions can also lead to damage, making insulation and preventative maintenance essential. Triton encourages the use of lagging and regular heating cycles during particularly cold spells to help mitigate these risks.

