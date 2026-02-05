Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

2026 bathroom trends signal durable demand shifts

Norcros Plc

Bathroom design in 2026 is shifting decisively towards practicality, longevity and low-risk style.

Built-in shelves, concealed units and integrated layouts are now standard, not premium. Consumers want bathrooms that look clean and work hard. Products that solve space issues without adding visual weight are attracting consistent demand.

Textured finishes are overtaking glossy minimalism. Fluted surfaces, ribbed panels and soft-touch materials are becoming mainstream across furniture and fittings. Colour palettes are warming too, greys are being replaced by clay, stone and neutral tones that feel more stable. Curves are replacing corners. Mirrors, basins and cabinets are rounding off.

Showers with thermostatic control, mirrors with backlighting, and smart taps are being selected for simplicity and reliability. Consumers are avoiding over-complicated setups. The winning products here offer subtle improvement, not full automation. Materials are becoming more tactile and resilient. Large-format tiles, fewer joins and finishes that mimic stone or wood are all designed to age well and clean easily.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Norcros Plc

2026 bathroom trends signal durable demand shifts

2026 bathrooms focus on space, simplicity and staying power, investors should follow where long-term value is heading.
Norcros plc

Norcros appoints Shore Capital as Joint Corporate Broker

Norcros plc has appointed Shore Capital Stockbrokers as joint corporate broker alongside existing joint broker Berenberg, with immediate effect.
Norcros Plc

Triton’s electric shower design reduces service risk

Triton designs around predictable failure to keep service demand controlled and customer confidence high.
Norcros Plc

Merlyn and Vado align for strategic showcase at KBB Birmingham 2026

Merlyn and Vado to showcase coordinated bathroom solutions on a joint stand at KBB Birmingham 2026, highlighting Norcros’s integrated brand strategy.

The Diverse Income Trust: Why Gervais Williams Is Doubling Down on Overlooked UK Small Caps (video)

Fund Manager Gervais Williams shares why the Diverse Income Trust is expanding positions in cash-rich, undervalued small caps — and highlights overlooked plays in energy, digital retail, and financials.
Norcros Plc

The evolution of the shower

The shower’s evolution, from waterfall to wetroom, tracks centuries of innovation, infrastructure and consumer demand.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple