Design priorities reshape kitchen investment landscape in 2026

Kitchen design continues to shape investment decisions in residential property and renovation, with 2026 trends pointing to clear shifts in consumer preference. These trends directly affect how developers, manufacturers and investors position products and projects. Wet zones remain a focal point, with new demand patterns emerging across materials, functionality and layout.

Traditional design remains in demand, but the focus has shifted to updated versions of classic styles. Painted timber, Shaker cabinets and vintage detailing are being paired with fluted glass, reeded textures and more refined finishes. This blend of familiar design and modern execution supports longer product lifecycles and reduced replacement frequency, which can translate to more consistent demand for manufacturers and retailers.

Consumers are prioritising kitchen fittings that save time, reduce clutter and improve hygiene. Mixer taps with built‑in boiling water, filtration and spray functions are moving into the mainstream, particularly in new builds and higher‑spec renovations. Light tones, organic finishes and open layouts are now being used to create spaces that feel calm and uncluttered. These kitchens are designed to feel intentional rather than stark, with materials chosen for longevity rather than trend appeal.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

